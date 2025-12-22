The Alchemy of the Dialectic

The dialectic is ultimately the engine of all Marxist and Hegelian thought and also underlies Fascism and the conflict between Fascism and Marxism. It is also fundamentally Sociological Alchemy, as the Soviets both knew and admitted. Based on Marx's ideas about dialectical materialism as the fundamental law of all of Nature, including Man, the Soviets outlined three key dialectical laws and taught them to every school child and party member. First, there is the transformation of quantity into quality, and vice-versa. Second, there is the struggle and unification of opposites. Third, there is the "negation of the negation," which most people know as "problem, reaction, solution" in practice. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay introduces these three dialectical laws of Marxist and Soviet thought and brings them alive for you while comparing them to the social alchemy of George Soros and the ancient wizardry that tried to turn lead into gold.