The American Experiment: Federalist 51 and Political Realism

At the end of the day, the magic that makes the American Experiment work is that it is grounded in an astute understanding of human nature and political realism. Almost nowhere is this fact more evident than in Federalist 51, written by either James Madison or Alexander Hamilton in early 1788. In this Federalist Paper, addressed to the people of the State of New York, Madison (or Hamilton) makes the case for the need for a federal government but also one with divided powers. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay reads through Federalist 51 and explains its relevance to our "anti-Woke" approach. Join him to see how solid America's founding really was.