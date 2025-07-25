New Discourses

New Discourses

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truth Matters's avatar
Truth Matters
1h

James, please help me to understand (better) how you can equate the two as “woke”? The “Woke Right” are reacting to what has been going on subversively with DEI in all of our once trusted institutions. They have witnessed the dangers of DEI and have seen the consequences. Their suspicion is warranted and real. This isn’t woke, in my opinion. If anything, those who have truly woken up are the ones who finally see and are exposing the real world consequences of Marxism; an ideology to which the majority do not subscribe. Thanks for all of your work, btw. :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Stewart's avatar
Robert Stewart
5h

Not convincing. You hypothesize a creature that simply doesn't exist as the example of the woke right. I think the real issue is that many on the right embrace various beliefs, like free trade benefits everyone, and they can't see what is right in front of their nose. Empiricism is the answer. Even Adam Smith mentioned the problems with free trade, but Libertarians like to keep it simple, so they never read that far. Some on the right even think that by outlawing war, they can ensure peace. I've found that libertarians can be just as autocratic as a Marxist, after all, they already know the answer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 New Discourses
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture