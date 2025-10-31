New Discourses

The Big Picture | Michael O'Fallon

Saving American Liberty, Session 2
Oct 31, 2025
In this powerful session from the New Discourses event Saving American Liberty, Michael O’Fallon, founder of Sovereign Nations, unpacks the sweeping transformation that has been underway across every major pillar of society—education, faith, media, corporations, and government. He explains how each has been deliberately destabilized to usher in what global elites call the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

