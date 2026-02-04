New Discourses

The Book of Woke: The Production of the Woke Self
The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Ep. 190
Feb 04, 2026

What gets called Woke, especially on the Left, is a complete worldview (or ersatz theology) that therefore provides all the usual philosophical elements. It isn't just a way of knowing or of acting in the world; it is also a comprehensive theory of being in the world. Because Woke (especially on the Left) is critically constructivist in its underlying architecture, the self it believes in is a constructed self, or even a self-constructed self. To highlight and explain this, in this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay takes us back into Joe Kincheloe's Critical Constructivism: A Primer, which he calls "The Book of Woke" to discuss the idea of self-production in a Woke ontology. Join him to get yet another deep look at Woke as it was actually formulated by the people who believe it.

