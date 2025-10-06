The Communist Manifesto, Volume 2: The Principles of Communism

After a long wait, we return to finish our exploration of The Communist Manifesto (pdf) here on the New Discourses Podcast. In this episode, host James Lindsay takes you through the last chapter of the Manifesto itself and then continues to “The Principles of Communism,” which Friedrich Engels wrote, originally as a “Communist Confession of Faith” in 1847, a year before the Manifesto was published with Karl Marx. He and Marx wrote it for the Communist League, which is given as an offshoot of the League of the Just, a revolutionary secret society made up of scattered French radicals and the remnant-in-exile of the Bavarian Illuminati. Join James for this clear look into the foundations of organized Communism and the principles upon which it was organized.