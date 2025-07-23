The Communist Manifesto, Volume One

It is long past time we take a look at the Communist Manifesto (instead of just sending it to dubious Woke Right outlets and getting them to publish it). Obviously, this infamous document (pdf) is not the beginning point of Communism, but is the beginning point of organized Communism, particularly of the Marxist type, which we have recently and thoroughly discussed. In this long-overdue episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay takes you through the main body of the Manifesto of the Communist Party: preface, chapter one, and chapter two. In a subsequent episode (Volume Two in this mini-series) he will cover a later addition called "The Principles of Communism." There's a lot here, and you won't want to miss it.