The Creepy Real Meaning of Fascism as Corporatism

Father of Italian Fascism, Benito Mussolini, is famous for having remarked that Fascism can be summarized simply enough as "corporatism." When we hear this, many of us assume it refers to an ideology of the state being fused with its corporations. That's part of the economic program of Fascism, no doubt, but that's not actually what it means. What it means is much more concerning and creepy. The word "corporate" and thus "corporatism" come from the Latin root corpus, which means "body." Fascism as corporatism actually means that the whole of society operates as a single body or single organism! The individuals are its cells, the institutions (including corporations) are its organs, and the Fascist State is its Central Nervous System and seat of its entire soul. Join host James Lindsay for this episode of New Discourses Bullets in which he explains this worrying idea to you.