I'm often asked why I would call some portion of the Right "Woke." Of course, I find this question mystifying because I actually understand what the word "Woke" means and see clearly how it applies to these guys, both in terms of their actions and their underlying philosophies. It's helpful to explore the issue, though, so in this long episode of James …
The Critical Theory of the Woke Right
OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Episode 153
Dec 29, 2025
∙ Paid
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes