The Dekulakization of America | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/21The Dekulakization of America | James LindsayNew DiscoursesJun 25, 202621ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2024/11/communism-2-0-industrial-communism-james-lindsay/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesIslam Is ShariaJun 24 • New DiscoursesThe Theosophical Heresies of Teilhard de Chardin | James LindsayJun 23 • New DiscoursesThe Three Sides in the Ukraine WarJun 22 • New DiscoursesTwenty-First Century Propaganda Is InteractiveJun 19 • New DiscoursesThere's No Such Thing as a "Global Citizen" | James LindsayJun 18 • New DiscoursesMilestones, Vol. 3: The Basic Nature of IslamJun 17 • New DiscoursesCRT Won't Just Go Away | James LindsayJun 16 • New Discourses