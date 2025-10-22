New Discourses

The Difference Between Left and Right
The Difference Between Left and Right

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 132
Oct 22, 2025
Transcript

There are several differences between the Left and the Right on ideological, philosophical, and political grounds, but in plain practical terms, there’s another obvious difference. The Left has radicalized in a way conservatives have not, and in proportions that conservatives have not. Why is that? The answer is that the Left has succumbed to the blinding temptation for power far more than the rest of us have, and it has driven them mad. The thing is, while radicalism and political violence are not (at present) “both sides” problems, temptation is a both-sides problem. The friend-enemy distinction as a criterion of politics tempts us too, and we must continue to choose to reject it, or we will lose this most important distinction between Left and Right. Join host James Lindsay for this episode of New Discourses Bullets wherein he discusses this important matter.

Discussion about this episode

