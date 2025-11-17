The Essence of Critical Theory

At the center of Woke thinking is critical theory. So, what is it? In short, critical theory is a tool for delegitimizing a real thing for not being some kind of sociopolitical ideal thing that cannot even exist. The way it works is by holding the real thing up to the standards of an imaginary ideal rather than against the contingencies of reality and criticizing it with the aim of breaking people’s faith in it, simply for existing in reality. It’s a wicked tool almost always used to undermine something legitimate so that something illegitimate can replace it (dialectics). Join host James Lindsay for this episode of New Discourses Bullets, where he breaks it down and makes it clear.