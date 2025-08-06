A "spectre" is haunting the American Right: the spectre of the Woke Right! Increasingly, people are recognizing it to be a rising power and a rising problem; everyone except the Woke Right themselves, of course. The denialism of the Woke Right about their own Wokeness isn't just ridiculous; it's also usually pretty hilarious to read. In this episode of …
The Idiotic "Spectre" of the Woke Right
OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 149
Aug 06, 2025
∙ Paid
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
