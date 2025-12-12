The Impending Disaster of Institutional Knowledge Bombs

Virtually every institution in the world runs not only on official knowledge but also on something called “institutional knowledge,” which is passed from older “generations” in the institution to younger ones. What happens when there’s an interruption in the accumulation and transmission of institutional knowledge, though? Eventually, the answer is institutional collapse, but it usually takes us by surprise because our institutions keep running just fine until it’s all of a sudden too late. In this eye-opening episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay introduces you to this important topic. Join him and start thinking about how we can deal with it before the catastrophe arrives.