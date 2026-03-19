The Intellectual Godfather of Critical Race Theory | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00The Intellectual Godfather of Critical Race Theory | James LindsayNew DiscoursesMar 19, 2026ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/03/deep-ideological-origins-critical-race-theory/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesExplaining the Long March Through the Institutions24 hrs ago • New DiscoursesThe Manipulation of Centering Race | James LindsayMar 17 • New DiscoursesJames Reads the Bible: Genesis 10-11Mar 16 • New DiscoursesCritical America Theory, Left and RightMar 13 • New DiscoursesThe Critical Turn in Education | James LindsayMar 12 • New DiscoursesThe Israel Question as the Modern Jewish QuestionMar 11 • New DiscoursesThe Left is Not Crazy, It's Operational | James LindsayMar 10 • New Discourses