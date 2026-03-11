The Israel Question as the Modern Jewish Question

The Jewish Question, which is "what do we do with the Jews?" rests on the presumption that they aren't wanted here, or maybe anywhere. It is therefore intrinsically antisemitic. Since the catastrophe of World War II, all civilized societies have come to recognize this fact and refuse the Jewish Question except in the dark margins of society (at least, until recently). With the state of Israel on the world stage again, though, the question hasn't gone away but has changed shape. Now, instead of asking about what we do with the Jews, presuming they aren't wanted, it is a sign of nationalist erudition to ask what we should do with Israel, still on the presumption that it isn't wanted. This is called "the Israel Question," and it is merely a proxy for the Jewish Question in our post-WWII world. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay explains in thorough detail how the Israel Question is just a modern reinvention of the Jewish Question that hides the same darkness. Join him to learn why almost all anti-Zionism is just the same old antisemitism pretending to be high-minded global politics and foreign affairs.