The Manipulation of Centering Race | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:003The Manipulation of Centering Race | James LindsayNew DiscoursesMar 17, 20263ShareFull video: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/02/proximate-ideological-origins-critical-race-theory/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesJames Reads the Bible: Genesis 10-11Mar 16 • New DiscoursesCritical America Theory, Left and RightMar 13 • New DiscoursesThe Critical Turn in Education | James LindsayMar 12 • New DiscoursesThe Israel Question as the Modern Jewish QuestionMar 11 • New DiscoursesThe Left is Not Crazy, It's Operational | James LindsayMar 10 • New DiscoursesForced "Friendship" Under the Friend-Enemy DistinctionMar 9 • New DiscoursesThe Nazi Experiment, Vol. 12: Positive Christianity as the "Christian Nationalism" of the Third ReichMar 6 • New Discourses