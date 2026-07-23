The Marxist Logic of the Circle | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/101The Marxist Logic of the Circle | James LindsayNew DiscoursesJul 23, 2026101ShareFull video: https://newdiscourses.com/2024/10/communism-1-0-theoretical-communism/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesWhat Is the DSA Platform?Jul 22 • New DiscoursesWhat You Can Do to Fight The Woke Machine | James LindsayJul 21 • New DiscoursesThe Nature of Islam's Attack on IsraelJul 20 • New DiscoursesThe Inseparable Relationship Between Islam and IslamismJul 17 • New DiscoursesA Machine to Make More Critical Race Theorists | James LindsayJul 16 • New DiscoursesThe Unwelcome Arrival of Woke 2.0Jul 15 • New DiscoursesEducation is in Big Trouble | James LindsayJul 14 • New Discourses