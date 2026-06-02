The Marxist Vampire's Bite | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/111The Marxist Vampire's Bite | James LindsayNew DiscoursesJun 02, 2026111ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/03/how-critical-race-theory-operates/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesSubscribeAuthorsNew DiscoursesRecent PostsTotalitarianism and Fantasies of the Sinless ManJun 1 • New DiscoursesWhere Communism Really StartedMay 29 • New Discourses"Socialism Must Overwhelm Christianity" | James LindsayMay 28 • New DiscoursesWhat Seizing the Means of Production Really MeansMay 27 • New DiscoursesThe Nazi Experiment, Vol. 15: Hitler's Land Equity Argument for LebensraumMay 22 • New DiscoursesI Don't Even Call It Woke Anymore | James Lindsay & Joe RoganMay 21 • New DiscoursesJames, Why Were You a Libtard?May 20 • New Discourses