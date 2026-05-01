The Myth of the Blood, Vol. 1: Pseudo-Traditionalism and the Nordic Science

Underneath the Nazi Experiment lay a mythology. That mythology was called "the Myth of the Blood" by Hitler's chief ideologist Alfred Rosenberg. Rosenberg recorded this mythology in a very peculiar book called The Myth of the Twentieth Century, originally published in 1930. In it, Rosenberg lays out a complete treatise of what Nazis were supposed to believe about the world and their own roles in it, answering fundamental questions like how the world is organized, what is its history, what is the meaning of that history, who are we in the world, and what are we called to do; that is, fundamentally religious questions. In Volume 13 of his Nazi Experiment podcast series on the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay introduced the text of The Myth of the Twentieth Century by reading from the first chapter, "Race and Race-Soul," where he suggested the book deserved greater treatment in its own series.



In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, Lindsay inaugurates that series with a further exploration from the first chapter of Rosenberg's Myth. Here, he explains his view on the role and origin of the myth while reading through Rosenberg's explanation of the role of "German" or "Nordic" science in its opposition to the older, dying world that includes things like Christianity and Catholicism. Join him for a deep insight into the world of Nazi thought.