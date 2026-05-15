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The Myth of the Blood, Vol. 2: Aryan Dynamism and the Living Revelation
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The Myth of the Blood, Vol. 2: Aryan Dynamism and the Living Revelation

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Ep. 204
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New Discourses
May 15, 2026

The Nazi mythology, the so-called "Myth of the Blood," refused the idea of a static, "monist" world, one built on a single thesis, one morality, and one unchanging God. Instead, it favored polarization and dynamism as the fundamental Law of Nature. This fact is clearly laid out and explained in Alfred Rosenberg's 1930 word The Myth of the Twentieth Century, which serves as the basis for this series, The Myth of the Blood, on the New Discourses Podcast. In this episode of the podcast, host James Lindsay takes you through the last sections of the first chapter of Rosenberg's Myth (titled "Race and Race-Soul") to illustrate the complete Nazi rejection of monotheism, Catholicism, Christianity, Judaism, and any "static" concept of the world that isn't based in race that honors and worships a living revelation in a dynamic, changing world ruled by a solar deity, which he locates in the Nordic Aryans from Atlantis. Join him to see what the Nazis really believed.

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