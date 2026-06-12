The Myth of the Blood, Vol. 3: Love as the Enemy of Race and Honor

In 1930, Adolf Hitler's chief ideologist for the Third Reich, Alfred Rosenberg, sought to write a new mythology for the twentieth century that was meant to be the foundational belief system for Nazis. The book he published was the second most important and popular book in the Third Reich, and it's called The Myth of the Twentieth Century. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay continues his "Myth of the Blood" series exploring this book, now turning to Rosenberg's second chapter: "Love and Honor." Here, Rosenberg outlines why the Nordic Aryan (German) mentality is based on racial values of honor and duty as compared to Christian, Jewish, Russian, and Freemasonic values all rooted in love in one form of another, which makes them the ruin of civilizations. Join him for an interesting discussion into the pseudoscientific mythology of the Nazi movement and its strange attempt to ground a positive German identity on bizarre, grandiose lies.