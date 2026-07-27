The Myth of the Blood, Vol. 4: The Anti-Christian Foundation of Positive Christianity

The Nazis had an ideological mission for their own Volk in addition to those we're all more familiar with from the dark stories of history: to transform a widely Christian Germany into a fully Nazi Germany, not just in practice and politics but in belief and commitment. That is, in the language of the Nazis, German Christians, both Catholic and Protestant, had to be transformed into people who accepted the racialist worldview and Fascist organizational principles of National Socialism. In practice, that would mean devastating the real foundations for their faiths, providing them an ersatz intermediate faith called "Positive Christianity," and using it to lead them to full-blown Nazism. The key man tasked with this endeavor was Alfred Rosenberg, the Chief Ideologist of the Third Reich, who wrote the book on it in 1930. The Myth of the Twentieth Century was arguably the Third Reich's second most important book after Mein Kampf, and it presents the "myth of the blood" that all Nazis were eventually to come to believe as an article of unshakeable faith like their leaders. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay returns to the second chapter of The Myth of the Twentieth Century to outline Rosenberg's very New-Atheist-ish effort to undermine the foundations of German Christianity while retaining a mythological Aryan Jesus so that he could complete this task. Join him to see how Nazis really regarded Christianity, especially Catholicism.