The Nature of Islam's Attack on Israel

Why are the various Islamic states around Israel so frequently hostile to it? Why are so many Muslims so antisemitic? Why is Islam itself coded with antisemitism? These are all answerable questions, and to the average Westerner, the answer is hard to fully understand. Thankfully, there are an increasing number of accessible resources making the issue clear. One example is Danny Burmawi’s new book Islam, Israel, and the West: A Former Muslim’s Analysis, which New Discourses recommends to address these kinds of questions for people. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay dives into a short section of Barmawi’s book to highlight a crucial point: there are only two sides here, with Israel or against Israel, and to side with Israel is to side with Western Civilization and its moral legitimacy and against it is to be against Western Civilization and its moral legitimacy. It is ultimately that simple. Join him for the discussion and to make your choice.

[Full disclosure: Dan Burmawi runs the Ideological Defense Institute (IDI), and James Lindsay is on the IDI board of advisors. Burmawi did not ask him to produce this podcast.]