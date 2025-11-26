The Nazi Experiment, Vol. 10: Blood, Soil, and the Racial State

The Nazi Experiment wasn’t just an idea. It was an idea put into practice. Putting that idea into practice started with a movement, but it required a totalitarian state apparatus to fully implement, to tremendous disaster. What was Adolf Hitler’s real vision for the Nazi State? He makes it plain: the primary, if not sole, purpose of the state is to protect and improve the race. That is, Hitler’s state wasn’t ethnonationalist as a matter of happenstance but centrally, by design. In that regard, given the realities of Europe and the world, the Holocaust, and additional such racially motivated purges, were completely predictable all the way back to the mid-1920s in Mein Kampf. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay continues his “Nazi Experiment” podcast series with its tenth volume, reading from the second chapter of the second volume of Mein Kampf to show you the horrible reality of the intended Nazi State apparatus in Hitler’s own words. Join him for a shocking listen.