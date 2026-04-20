The Nazi Experiment, Vol. 13: The Nazi Myth of the Blood

As we have been exploring, the Nazis had a worldview, and that worldview formed the core of their European experiment in the 1930s and 1940s. Underneath that worldview was a myth: the Myth of the Blood. This myth was concocted by the Nazi's chief ideologist, Alfred Rosenberg, and formalized the race-based thinking of the Third Reich. And myth it is. Rosenberg records these ideas in his book The Myth of the Twentieth Century, which begins with a chapter titled "Race and Race-Soul," and it opens with a declared intention to rewrite history. In this episode of the Nazi Experiment series on the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay takes you through several sections of Rosenberg's Myth, showing just how deep the racial rabbit hole goes with the Nazis (to the foundations of humanity, to be exact). Join him for yet another harrowing look inside the Nazi ideology.