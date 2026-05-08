The Nazi Experiment, Vol. 14: Germany Is Not an Economic Zone

Among the peculiar anxieties that fueled the Nazi Experiment in Germany in the 1920s and 1930s was the fear that Germany would be relegated to merely economic participation in a broader world order, causing Germans and Germany to subordinate their personalities and race to merely economic concerns. Of course, this anxiety exists again today and motivates the reactive and transformative thinking of the Woke Right, who fears that America is regarded merely as an "economic zone" instead of a nation as a people in a place. Americans, under this formulation, are allegedly reduced to "fungible economic units" who are "replaceable" not just by other Americans but by workers anywhere in the world. Just as the Nazis tied this mentality to "Jewish" Marxist manipulation of "Jewish" capitalism, so too does the Woke Right in our own day. In this fourteenth volume of the Nazi Experiment series of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay takes us into the bottom third of the fourth chapter of Volume 1 of Hitler's Mein Kampf to show the parallel thinking, parallel rhetoric, and parallel propaganda to what we face in our own day. Join him to understand these ominous parallels.