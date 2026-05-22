The Nazi Experiment, Vol. 15: Hitler's Land Equity Argument for Lebensraum

One of the things the Nazi Experiment series tries to do on the New Discourses Podcast is to bust popular myths about the Nazis that have popped up in recent years for new audiences. One of these myths is that the Nazis didn’t start out with any designs to conquer Europe, which ultimately precipitated World War II. In fact, they did have these ambitions going back to the earliest eras of their movement. In this episode of the series, host James Lindsay revisits part of the fourth chapter of Hitler’s infamous Mein Kampf to reveal his thoroughly laid out arguments for why Germany must conquer Europe, particularly going eastward toward Russia. These arguments were made in 1924, a full fifteen years before World War II began as Hitler put them into action after building up his military machine. Perhaps most interesting of all were his stated motivations: a Malthusian population disaster argument combined with a belief in land equity. Join us for another illuminating episode.