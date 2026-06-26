The Nazi Experiment, Vol. 16: What Hitler Got Right, Wrongly

Hitler didn't like parliaments. Indeed, much of his political formulation was based on his absolute hatred for them. Interestingly, his critiques of parliamentary bodies in Mein Kampf is largely correct, if a bit polemical. This introduces an interesting situation where Hitler is correct on a narrow but important point and then proposes the wrong kind of solution to it, in this case a dictatorial tyranny. Such a situation can be particularly seductive for someone who doesn't realize better alternatives exist. When confronted with a genuine problem correctly articulated and a proffered solution, that solution looks very attractive even when it's wretched. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay continues the Nazi Experiment series in a sixteenth volume by exploring Hitler's critique of parliaments and uses it to paint a stark contrast between the American Experiment and the Nazi Experiment. Join him to understand even more deeply how brilliant and insightful the American founders were at setting America apart from European disasters.