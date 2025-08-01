The Nazi Experiment, Vol. 3: The Individual Nazi in the Nazi State

Welcome to the third volume in the crucially important New Discourses Podcast series on "the Nazi Experiment," which is largely but not entirely a direct exposé of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf. In the previous episodes (Prequel; Ep. 1; Ep. 2), we revealed that Hitler very much intended National Socialism to be a grand experiment in a totalitarian state based on a new political ideology based in what he called a "racialist World-concept" (Ford translation). We explored how blatantly his project was based on racial occultism and eugenics and the racial hatred of Jews. In this episode of the series, host James Lindsay reads from the fourth chapter of Volume 2 of Mein Kampf to show how Hitler's worldview required the right elevation of the individual through his subordination to the worldview and service to his Nazi experiment. Join James to peel back another layer of this stinking onion and unmask much of the propaganda we're seeing from bad actors aligned with the Woke Right today.