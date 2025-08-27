The Nazi Experiment, Vol. 4: Nazi Worldview, Nazi Organization

Beginning in 1920 and running until its catastrophic failure in 1945, the National Socialists under Adolf Hitler ran a grand societal experiment: the Nazi Experiment. While it is general knowledge that this experiment was a total failure and abjectly evil, what constitutes the experiment isn't well known. As a result, people (especially young right-wing people) are forgetting the Nazis were truly evil and sadly think they, somehow, can resurrect this experiment and make it work this time. To address this rising concern, host James Lindsay of the New Discourses podcast is publishing a winding series on the Nazi Experiment. In this episode, he reads through chapter 5 of the second volume of Hitler's Mein Kampf to show just how deeply the Nazi "racialist" worldview was embedded in everything the Nazis did. As usual, much of the content is horrifying for the sane but aware listener of today because so much of it is being repeated on social media, particularly by our young people. Join him to understand further why Never Again is now.