The Nazi Experiment, Vol. 5: Forty Points for the Nazi Party

Here on the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay is doing a sprawling series on the German National Socialist movement to pull back the curtain on the realities of the Nazi Experiment. Primarily, this series covers a set of readings directly from Adolf Hitler's manifesto and autoethnography, Mein Kampf (reading from the uncensored Ford translation). In this fifth volume of the series, Lindsay tackles the "25 Points of the Nazi Party" along with the 12th and final chapter of the first volume of Mein Kampf, which is its proper setting. As Hitler gives 15 more points for Nazi organization in that chapter, we arrive at 40 organizational points and principles for the Nazi Party. Join us for this next episode in giving the world a denuded look at Nazism.