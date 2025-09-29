The Nazi Experiment, Vol. 7: The Nazi Rejection of Paperwork Germans

Characterizing what happened in Germany between the end of World War I and the end of World War II as the “Nazi Experiment” allows us to take a close look at what the Nazis did in the apparent attempt to solve some serious societal problems. Of course, the Nazi State had its conception of citizenship, as would any state, but rather than breaking down its population into “citizens” and “aliens,” Hitler wanted there to be three statuses: German citizens, subjects of the state, and foreigners (or aliens). In the shortest chapter of Mein Kampf, he makes the case that birthright citizenship and naturalization “by paperwork” are “insane” policies that “poison” the nation. Curiously, this strange characterization has appeared on the “New Right” (Woke Right) recently as well. In a recent piece on The Blaze, “Auron MacIntyre” explains that “Paperwork Americans Are Not Your Countrymen.” In this episode of the Nazi Experiment series of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay reads both of these documents to shed further light on the ominous parallels between then and now. Join him to learn more and unmask yet another likely operation against our republic.