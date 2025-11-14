New Discourses

New Discourses

New Discourses
New Discourses
The Nazi Experiment, Vol. 9: The Centrality of the Jewish Question
0:00
-1:15:09

The Nazi Experiment, Vol. 9: The Centrality of the Jewish Question

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Ep. 184
New Discourses's avatar
New Discourses
Nov 14, 2025

At the center of the Nazi Experiment is the Jewish Question, undeniably. The Jewish Question amounts to asking “what should we do with the Jews?” in this case, in Europe. Across the entirety of his project, Adolf Hitler had a straightforward answer, though the specifics differed: get rid of them, all of them. In fact, he proudly campaigned for himself on the project of “solving the Jewish Question,” not just on matters of German national pride or the economy, as is sometimes wrongly reported. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, the ninth volume in the deep Nazi Experiment series, host James Lindsay takes you through Hitler’s infamous 1939 speech to the Reichstag as well as a lesser-known letter Hitler wrote in 1919, showing remarkable consistency in Hitler’s vision for the Jews over the entirety of the Nazi Experiment. Join him to see, yet again, the ominous parallels to our own time today.

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 New Discourses
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture