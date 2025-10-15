The Raging Birth of the Queer Militancy Movement

Due to the circumstances of the vile murder of Charlie Kirk, not to mention so many other acts of violence in the last few years coming from Queer Activists, we need to understand the Queer Militancy movement. This movement was inaugurated, by most accounts, with a Pride Day (how times have changed!) pamphlet written by an angry (sociognostic) lesbian and distributed in June of 1990. It is, in fact, therefore, a cornerstone not just of the Queer Militancy movement but also of a militant thread that has always been a part of Queer Theory. In this jarring episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay read through this evil anonymous memo, titled “Queers Read This,” to give you a window into the dark mentality of violence in Queer Theory. You won’t (but kind of will) want to miss this.