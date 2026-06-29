The Real Word for "Globalism"

Most of us, if you are a fan of New Discourses, at least, are opposed to "globalism," but we have a rather thin understanding of what it represents. That's because we're lacking the correct vocabulary, as usual. In this case, the word we need is "mondialism," which is a kind of one-world philosophy. The trouble is, our opposition to mondialism runs in parallel to other less savory forms of opposition to mondialism, such as we see from the New Axis, particularly Russia and the multipolarist agenda, though in the opposite direction. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay introduces you to the term "mondialism" and explains what it is and how it fits into the complicated conflicts we see all over the world. Join him for much-needed clarification.