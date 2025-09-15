The Russian National Socialism of Aleksandr Dugin

Who is Aleksandr Dugin, and why does anyone care about him? This turns out to be an increasingly important question as Dugin's crackpot Fascist philosophy increasingly informs the "New Right" (Woke Right) in America. Dugin is a radical Russian philosopher who has sometimes been referred to as "Putin's philosopher" or "Putin's brain," though it is unclear how invested in his thinking Russian leader Vladimir Putin actually is. In 1997, Dugin wrote a short but unambiguously Fascist essay called "Fascism, Borderless and Red" (pdf) to call for a new Fascist movement in Russia modeled directly off not only Mussolini but off of Hitler's National Socialism in Germany. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay reads through this short essay to introduce you to "Duginism." Join him to get informed.