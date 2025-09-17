The Seven Criteria of Cancel Culture

Is there a good way to know if you're seeing (or experiencing) cancel culture or a struggle session? As it turns out, we can lay out some basic criteria for exactly that. Thanks to one helpful X user, in this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay lays out seven criteria for cancel culture and struggle sessions that can help you identify when they're occurring so that we can better resist them. Join him for this important information.
