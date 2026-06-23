The Theosophical Heresies of Teilhard de Chardin | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/63The Theosophical Heresies of Teilhard de Chardin | James LindsayNew DiscoursesJun 23, 202663ShareFull video: https://newdiscourses.com/2024/10/communism-1-0-theoretical-communism/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesThe Three Sides in the Ukraine WarJun 22 • New DiscoursesTwenty-First Century Propaganda Is InteractiveJun 19 • New DiscoursesThere's No Such Thing as a "Global Citizen" | James LindsayJun 18 • New DiscoursesMilestones, Vol. 3: The Basic Nature of IslamJun 17 • New DiscoursesCRT Won't Just Go Away | James LindsayJun 16 • New DiscoursesIs Bolshevism Really Jewish?Jun 15 • New DiscoursesThe Myth of the Blood, Vol. 3: Love as the Enemy of Race and HonorJun 12 • New Discourses