The Three Pillars of Civilization

What is civilization? What is it based on? In the biggest picture, there are three fundamental pillars to civilization: truth, justice, and love. (You’ll notice how Biblical this is.) Truth allows us to make real, meaningful strides, and reality will punish us if we fail to keep to it. Justice is necessary to keep people functioning together and working for their society and the American Dream. But these must also be pursued with an orientation toward love, not enmity, if we are to foster a civilization instead of a tribalistic warzone. Join host James Lindsay for this important episode of New Discourses Bullets where he lays out these three crucial pillars of civilization.