The Three Sides in the Ukraine War

Moral clarity on the Ukraine War has been difficult for many Republicans. There are reasons for that, some good, some less good. For one thing, the Democrats in the name of what seems to be some bizarre globalist agenda, which is the precise thing many Republicans reject, went all in on Ukraine, demanding more and more support. For another, this triggered an isolationist streak in the American Right that was inflamed by deliberate Russian propaganda to get Republicans to pull back or even to support Russia or Putin himself. In this state of confusion, the truth is often that there are not two conflicting sides but at least three. Here, there are three conflicting philosophies of global organization competing, and the American Right is slow to figure this out. In this important episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay uses as Russian source, Aleksandr Dugin’s The Foundations of Geopolitics (1997) to make these three competing philosophies clear. Join him to gain much-needed moral clarity on this important issue.