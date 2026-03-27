The "Trusted Voice" as Gramsci's Organic Intellectual

Being a very effective propagandist doesn't just rely on having a powerful message. It also depends on trust. Thus, the ideal propagandist is, in fact, a "trusted voice." In the realm of "Woke," which is to say with regard to critical theories, that trusted voice tends to take on a particular form. He is a critic, one who calls out the embedded corruption of the system all around him. The mode in which this happens in our world today comes from Antonio Gramcsi's "organic intellectual." Of course, Gramsci was a father of the Western Marxist tradition, and his organic intellectual is a man of the people who really understands why things aren't right. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay breaks down this idea and presents it in terms that are relevant and timely, both on the Left and Right. Join him to learn all about it.