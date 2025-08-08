The Two Goals of Marxist Activism

Everyone who knows anything about Marxism knows that it seeks to "seize the means of production" and institute a socialist tyranny through a violent revolution against the producers and consumers of society. What many people don't know is that Marx didn't just outline a single "win condition" for Marxism. He outlined the backup plan too: total destruction. From the first lines of the Manifest of the Communist Party, Karl Marx makes it clear that his class-conflict model always ends in one of two ways: "a revolutionary reconstitution of the society at large or in the common ruin of the contending classes." In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay explains why a Marxist insurgency against any institution is happy to achieve either of these two outcomes: control or destruction. Join him to learn the truth about the evil ideologies based on this logic.