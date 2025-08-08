New Discourses

New Discourses

New Discourses
New Discourses
The Two Goals of Marxist Activism
0:00
-13:59

The Two Goals of Marxist Activism

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 122
New Discourses's avatar
New Discourses
Aug 08, 2025
Share

Everyone who knows anything about Marxism knows that it seeks to "seize the means of production" and institute a socialist tyranny through a violent revolution against the producers and consumers of society. What many people don't know is that Marx didn't just outline a single "win condition" for Marxism. He outlined the backup plan too: total destruction. From the first lines of the Manifest of the Communist Party, Karl Marx makes it clear that his class-conflict model always ends in one of two ways: "a revolutionary reconstitution of the society at large or in the common ruin of the contending classes." In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay explains why a Marxist insurgency against any institution is happy to achieve either of these two outcomes: control or destruction. Join him to learn the truth about the evil ideologies based on this logic.

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 New Discourses
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture