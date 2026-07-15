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The Unwelcome Arrival of Woke 2.0
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The Unwelcome Arrival of Woke 2.0

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 170
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New Discourses
Jul 15, 2026

Woke is coming back, but not the crude Identity Marxism (Intersectionality) of the 2010s and first years of the 2020s. A new Woke, a "Woke 2.0," is arising. It's focuses will be largely a return to old-school Marxist standbys like class theory, materialism, and "anti-imperialism" in its new postcolonial form. Hating, not just opposing, Israel is a hallmark of this Woke 2.0 evolution, as is being "anti-corruption," which we can be sure will be selectively applied. Woke 2.0, though, is the long-anticipated (or dreaded) "materialist turn" we have been predicting since at least 2022, and it is now here. Join host James Lindsay for this important episode of New Discourses Bullets where he lays it out and sounds the alarm.

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