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The West Is Judeo-Christian-American
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The West Is Judeo-Christian-American

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 169
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New Discourses
Jul 10, 2026

What are the foundations of "the West" as we understand it today? Many of us land on a hyphenated term that finds itself under attack in the world today: our foundations are Judeo-Christian. But then, we also must admit the relevance of the seismic shifts in thought and political organization of the various movements we retroactively recognize as "the" Enlightenment (really: the various Enlightenments). That much is undeniable. The correct expression of these currents, which incorporated into a Christian ethic a great deal of "Enlightenment" thinking and also a revitalization of much Judaic thinking, arose on the American continent more or less uniquely. Thus, "the West" and the "Western Civilization" that we defend today is not just Judeo-Christian or "Enlightenment" but specifically Judeo-Christian-American. Join host James Lindsay for this deep episode of New Discourses Bullets in which he explores this important innovation and idea.

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