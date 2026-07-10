The West Is Judeo-Christian-American

What are the foundations of "the West" as we understand it today? Many of us land on a hyphenated term that finds itself under attack in the world today: our foundations are Judeo-Christian. But then, we also must admit the relevance of the seismic shifts in thought and political organization of the various movements we retroactively recognize as "the" Enlightenment (really: the various Enlightenments). That much is undeniable. The correct expression of these currents, which incorporated into a Christian ethic a great deal of "Enlightenment" thinking and also a revitalization of much Judaic thinking, arose on the American continent more or less uniquely. Thus, "the West" and the "Western Civilization" that we defend today is not just Judeo-Christian or "Enlightenment" but specifically Judeo-Christian-American. Join host James Lindsay for this deep episode of New Discourses Bullets in which he explores this important innovation and idea.