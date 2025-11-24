New Discourses

Maninder Järleberg, PhD
What your analysis of these cult dynamics brought to mind for me was not so much the abstract ideological patterns as a very concrete experience I had during a university “decolonization” conference a few years ago. I entered the room as one of the very few participants who was not of Western descent, and yet the entire event seemed to require me to inhabit a pre-assigned role in a scripted morality tale. Paper after paper described everything—from 300-year-old trees to the architecture of the buildings—as somehow oppressive remnants of colonial presence. What struck me most was that the only place where I have ever had my race brought forward as a meaningful category in my life has been inside the university, never outside it. And it was precisely in this context, which claimed to be “anti-racist”, that the strangest form of racialisation happened: not hostility, but a kind of coercive invitation into a victim identity I never asked for and did not feel.

Looking back through the lens you outline here, it seems to me that this is another expression of a “cult of confession” and “cult of enthusiasm,” but with a twist. When the ideology needs living symbols to validate its narrative, it pressures people into performing the role of the wounded subject, regardless of whether that role actually fits their lived reality. It is a kind of identitarian conscription, a moral theater that depends on the racialized presence of bodies to keep the drama going. In that sense, even those it claims to “represent” are not seen as individuals but as psychological instruments of the cause.

Perhaps this is one of the overlooked ironies: the most racializing spaces today are often the ones most obsessed with talking about racism. And the result isn’t solidarity at all, but a quiet authoritarianism of prescribed identities: another way the totalizing impulse works, only wearing a far more sanctimonious mask.

Luc Lelievre
I know firsthand what is meant here:

https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/when-collegiality-becomes-censorship

