Perhaps the best analyst of the cult of Maoism, from which Woke derives (including Woke Right, as we’ll see), was Robert Jay Lifton, who was in Hong Kong in the early 1950s interviewing and documenting refugees and exiles from the newly formed People’s Republic of China

Lifton wrote books about this including the thorough case-study driven Thought Reform and the Psychology of Totalism: A Study of “Brainwashing” in China (1961). In this book, inter alia, Lifton gives a few vivid descriptions of the cult phenomenon of the “thought reform” environment in China (also translated: “ideological remolding”) that characterizes two aspects of it as what he calls a “cult of confession” and a “cult of enthusiasm

These two cult orientations may be comprehensive of the Maoist Communist milieu, but to them I would add a third, a “cult of transgression,” for modern Woke cult environments and behavior, only there in nascent form in Mao’s People’s Republic, at least before the Cultural Revolution. In fact, the “cult of transgression” model is what might distinguish the Cultural Revolution environment (1966–1976) from the rest of Mao’s time in power (from 1949 forward).

The Cult of Confession Dynamic

The “cult of confession,” as Lifton has it, is a key feature of the totalizing cult because creates incredible vulnerability in each individual. The way it works is by getting people to confess to their own wrongdoing, increasingly as defined against the ideological expectations of the cult. The idea is that people would confess to their sins against the cult doctrine and each other in order to bond, avoid punishment, signal adherence and understanding of the doctrine, etc. Lifton describes the phenomenon this way

Closely related to the demand for absolute purity is an obsession with personal confession. Confession is carried beyond its ordinary religious, legal, and therapeutic expressions to the point of becoming a cult in itself. There is the demand that one confess to crimes one has not committed, to sinfulness that is artificially induced, in the name of a cure that is arbitrarily imposed. (p. 425)

Every confession has a number of psychosocial effects. First, it induces massive vulnerability in the confessor. The whole group is hearing things the confessor will be judged for, perhaps harshly. Second, it therefore opens a gate to a carrot-or-stick reaction of punishment or leniency that enables trauma bonding of the confessor to the group and its leadership cadres. Third, it provides catharsis for the confessor and even some of the people witnessing that confession, allowing them to vent the pressures of cult belonging into deeper cult commitment. Fourth, it inspires more people to confess for themselves and, in fact, competitive confession where people try to give bigger and bigger confessions as it goes from one person to the next, amplifying the all the other psychosocial effects

You can easily imagine the last of those characteristics if you’ve ever sat in a class where everyone is supposed to give some kind of introduction of themselves with an update on their emotional growth (yoga classes often do this, for example). The first few people say a little, and by the end it’s a sob-fest with long, detailed stories of high emotional content and valence and tons of flowing empathy. As Lifton explains, this is a semi-performative act of self-initiation into a totalizing cult environment,

But as totalist pressures turn confession into recurrent command performances, the element of histrionic public display takes precedence over genuine inner experience. Each man becomes concerned with the effectiveness of his personal performance, and this performance sometimes comes to serve the function of evading the very emotions and ideas about which one feels most guilty. (p. 426)

Lifton adds the following color to the situation,

The totalist confession takes on a number of special meanings. It is first a vehicle for the kind of personal purification which we have just discussed, a means of maintaining a perpetual inner emptying or psychological purge of impurity; this purging milieu enhances the totalists’ hold upon existential guilt. Second, it is an act of symbolic self-surrender, the expression of the merging of individual and environment. Third, it is a means of maintaining an ethos of total exposure—a policy of making public (or at least known to the Organization) everything possible about the life experiences, thoughts, and passions of each individual, and especially those elements which might be regarded as derogatory. (pp. 425–426)

Now imagine that but confessing evils you have committed, including against imaginary crimes. The Woke Left made strong use of this “cult of confession” dynamic. DEI meetings were, in essence, exactly this program rammed into a professional workplace setting. Accusations of mysterious “structural” racism or transphobia or whatever were leveled, and everyone has to look for ways they’ve contributed or been complicit and confess it all in front of the group (Lifton: “confess[ing] to crimes one has not committed, to sinfulness that is artificially induced, in the name of a cure that is arbitrarily imposed

There is also much confessing of “I used to be like this but then I learned how much harm it causes to people of color for white people to go hiking” or some such claim of self-improvement—or, “ideological remolding,” or, thought reform. Cult-like mantras follow: “Hiking-while-white encodes whiteness into the recreation, hiking culture, and the outdoors, which is exclusionary.” You get the idea. Lifton explains

The cult of confession can offer the individual person meaningful psychological satisfactions in the continuing opportunity for emotional catharsis and for relief of suppressed guilt feelings, especially insofar as these are associated with self-punitive tendencies to get pleasure from personal degradation. More than this, the sharing of confession enthusiasms can create an orgiastic sense of “oneness,” of the most intense intimacy with fellow confessors and of the dissolution of self into the great flow of the Movement. And there is also, at least initially, the possibility of genuine self-revelation and of self-betterment through the recognition that “the thing that has been exposed is what I am.” (p. 426)

The purpose of this ritual, Lifton tells us, is ultimately horrifying and fundamental to its nature as a totalitarian practice:

The assumption underlying total exposure (besides those which relate to the demand for purity) is the environment’s claim to total ownership of each individual self within it. Private ownership of the mind and its products—of imagination or of memory—becomes highly immoral. (p. 426)

Thus we come to understand the dynamic of a cult of confession as central to that of a totalizing cult, thus the totalitarian environment.

The Cult of Enthusiasm Dynamic

Alongside the “cult of confession” dynamic in totalitarian environments, Lifton characterizes the “cult of enthusiasm” as partially derivative to the cult of confession and partly free-standing. In short, the cult of enthusiasm refers to a strong current of enthusiasm for supporting the cult program, beliefs, and its leadership. It’s also usually highly emotional in nature and meant not to create and manipulate guilt and shame so much as to whip up frenzy, mania, and enthusiasm in the participants. As Lifton explains,

Thought reform has the opposite ethos [to traditional Chinese culture of self-restraint], a cult of enthusiasm (enthusiasm in the religious meaning of rapturous and excessive emotional experience), with a demand for total self-surrender. It is true that thought reform implies a promise of a return to restraint, and of an attainment of relaxed perfection some time in the mystical Communist future, just as Confucius claimed that these ideals had existed during an equally mystical past or “golden age”— but enthusiasm and restraint, once established, are not always so easily controlled. (p. 397)

Notice that Lifton characterizes this activity as driven by a “demand for total self-surrender.” Surrender—or submission—is a key component of the totalizing (or authoritarian) cult environment, as submission to the ideology and its perceived authorities is a key aspect of cult (and authoritarian) psychology and sociology. Lifton here, though, describes a kind of ideological innervation through this surrender of self to the cult and its ambitions.

Now, part of the ideological innervation Lifton describes here can be done directly, particularly in the People’s Republic of China context in terms of enthusiasm for the party and party leadership (esp. Mao) worship or various icons that were held up as ideal comrades. Communist doctrine tends to be held maniacally, as Lifton relates through one of his interview subjects, a Catholic priest who had been wrongly imprisoned by Mao’s thugs, exhibiting characteristic symptoms of a mind that had been broken to the point of admiring its tormenters:

The Communists have tremendous enthusiasm in their outright devotion to their doctrine. … What they believe, they do. … We are divided between doctrine and practice. … There is a discrepancy between religious life and doctrine. Therefore we are weak. … They are superior to us in carrying out their actions. … They have dialectic and a strange use of their proofs. … They have a keen instinct for finding out what each man may be doing against his own creed and his work. … I don’t know where human beings can find such proofs. (p. 140)

Some of the mania of the “cult of enthusiasm” in the totalizing environment is derivative to the cult of confession, however. After confessing, there often follows an enthusiasm to “do better,” with people frantically and manically participating in the cult’s behaviors and rituals, including denunciations of class enemies or those who haven’t confessed sufficiently or at all. That is, victims become perpetrators through this transformation from one cult dynamic to another.

Psychologically, the cult of enthusiasm dynamic energizes members of the cult, helps them bond in a shared sense of activity and worldview, reinforces the cult’s beliefs, inspires loyalty and commitment, and reinforces the sense of the high social cost of dissent while also discouraging it through general social pressure and enthusiasm for the common cult direction. The highly emotionally charged atmosphere of this cult dynamic is instrumental to binding and orienting people with the cult’s doctrines

The Woke Left does this as well, as indicated by my deliberate wry usage of the phrase “do better” just above. These denunciation rituals—which relate to what Maoists called “speaking bitterness”—are obvious and, in fact, more or less characterize Woke Left behavior in most people’s minds. They also present a general enthusiasm for “liberation” and a “socially just world,” as we hear in ridiculous terms like “trans joy.” Every Pride parade was an increasingly libidinous “cult of enthusiasm” exercise, as were many of their other rallies, protests, demonstrations, and so on. (This has led me in the past to say that protest is Woke church.) They were something more too, though: deliberately transgressive, which is indicative of a Cultural Revolution program where “change agents” destroy the norms of the past for a brighter future.

The Cult of Transgression Dynamic

Lifton, writing well before the Cultural Revolution, does not focus in Thought Reform and the Psychology of Totalism upon any such “cult of transgression” dynamic, but the seeds of this particularly pernicious form of personal and societal destruction are clearly present. Of course, they must be, because they represent the same Jacobin spirit from the French Revolution that runs through all of Communism. Lifton, describing the situation of one of the captives in Mao’s People’s Republic makes this apparent:

He also developed the concept that it was necessary to degrade oneself “to convince the Communists that you are with them—and not in grace in the bourgeois world—so that the Communists would feel that you were so degraded in the bourgeois world that you could not go back.” (p. 166)

It’s difficult to read those words and not recognize the self-humiliation rituals of Woke Leftism today, especially as we might see them in Queer Activists or around “Pride” displays. The words “so degraded in the bourgeois world that you could not go back” haunt the participants in those displays perfectly. This self-degradation as a means of distinguishing oneself from the “bourgeois” (or normal, or fallen, or mundane) world is also the basis for a cult dynamic in Wokeness, though: a cult of transgression.

The purpose of Woke theory is often to transgress norms and boundaries, especially in Queer Theory, which is explicitly formulated to do this and only this. bell hooks (name intentionally not capitalized) even published a famous book called Teaching to Transgress (based on Paulo Freire’s “Marxification” of education model, as I called it, itself based on Mao’s thought-reform methods) that highlights the centrality of this behavior in a semi-formal academic way, even though, again, every Pride demonstration made it obviously clear in a more tangible and blatant way. hooks makes clear that there’s a connection between enthusiasm and transgression, as does every monstrosity performed in the name of “Pride”:

I longed passionately to teach differently from the way I had been taught since high school. The first paradigm that shaped my pedagogy was the idea that the classroom should be an exciting place, never boring. And if boredom should prevail, then pedagogical strategies were needed that would intervene, alter, even disrupt the atmosphere. Neither Freire’s work nor feminist pedagogy examined the notion of pleasure in the classroom. … Excitement in higher education was viewed as potentially disruptive of the atmosphere of seriousness assumed to be essential to the learning process. To enter classroom settings in colleges and universities with the will to share the desire to encourage excitement, was to transgress. (p. 7)

The idea of the cult of transgression is essentially the idea of teenage rebellion but turned deeply pathological. Teenagers naturally rebel against their environments, parents, norms, etc., just as a way of testing out boundaries in the effort to stake out an independent adult identity for themselves. They often do this in tightly knit social groups that develop their own slang language, set of in-group jokes, and sets of transgressions that prove their defiance, and they often play off one another to increase the transgressive capacity of their bubble until it strikes various boundaries from which it is supposed to learn important lessons about public versus private behavior, social norms and limitations, etc. That’s normal, but it can also be the basis for a cult of transgression defined by people pushing the boundaries of prevailing norms through cult doctrine and eventually socially and psychologically isolating themselves from those outside the cult

In organic situations like with teenagers, this transgressive behavior is likely mostly harmless and even in some ways edifying, but when there is a directed cult ideology in play, it can be a potent cult recruitment and commitment tool that takes the form of what we might call the “ritual of transgression

The Ritual of Transgression

The ritual of transgression is best described by saying that everyone in a group within the cult, or the cult itself, competes to transgress the expected norms of behavior and thought a little more but always in a particular direction in line with cult doctrine. You can imagine a group of young Critical Race Theorists sitting around starting with a transgressive statement like “the police are racist” (not worthy of respect) and going down a deep rabbit hole of wanting to defund police, abolish police, abolish prisons, imprison police, kill police, etc. You can also easily imagine another rabbit trail in which “police are racist” turns into discussions of why everything else is racist too, even hiking and probably the mountains people want to hike on

Radical feminist behavior over the last fifty years (thus Woke activism in many ways) can almost be defined by participation in a combination of these three cults with the tip of the spear being the cult of transgression; hence bell hooks’s book title. They did this in both theory (blaming men, patriarchy, misogyny, “rape culture,” etc., for more and more ridiculous things) and in practice (say, making themselves deliberately hateful and ugly to “reject gender norms” and “being nice” and blaming men for thinking they’re ugly and hateful). They were, and are, as Lifton has it, making themselves “so degraded in the bourgeois world” that they cannot “go back.”

The Maoist cult did this too, particularly in the Cultural Revolution under the doctrine of “Smash the Four Olds,” which admittedly came long after Lifton’s research (mid-1950s) and publication of Thought Reform (1961). Young people rejected their elders (became transgressive) and went on to “smash” anything reminiscent of “old” society (today: “Boomer mentality

These actions were blatant transgressions against the existing society, by the way. Streets were renamed, temples desecrated, relics looted, smashed, and burned, and even people were killed or struggled into suicide over their adherence to “old ways of thinking” or “old habits” (today, again: “Boomer mentality

In the cult of transgression, the ritual is to transgress to the limits of tolerability with no backtracking and to do so in a social environment where everyone is going a little deeper into the ideology and doctrine of the cult. In the process, through the transgressions themselves and the cultish identification with them to which they become increasingly socially bound, the cult isolation and commitment deepens. The dynamic is partly by these transgressions becoming the bases for “in-jokes” they can’t share elsewhere because they’re too transgressive, which is also socially isolating, and partly through a shared sense of rule-breaking. The transgressors are now in it together and defined by opposing the world. As you might imagine, this slope is extremely slippery, and past a certain point, there’s almost no way back, psychologically or socially.

Ultimately, this creates massive social co-dependence on other members of the cult and a self-isolation from outsiders (who will eventually have to be driven away) who might act as moderating forces. The transgressors cannot relate well to normal society any longer while maintaining a sense of degenerate superiority over it, literally in the mold of “Left-hand” or “black” magic. They’re bound together as self-satisfied outsiders who believe they’ve transcended a false moral universe through their acts of transgression

Of course, this perverse antinomian behavior sets up exactly the kinds of guilt and shame mechanisms that drive the cult of confession dynamic forward. The false light of enthusiasm fills in the growing darkness as a psychological and social cover, and the false enlightenment of shedding morality through transgression rationalizes the participants’ fall. Coming to believe morality to be false and imposed, thus in need of transgressing in the first place is what it means to become “Woke.” The participants’ “wake up,” from their own perspectives, to a higher morality that transcends and disparages the real thing.

Woke Cult of Transgression

A peculiar feature of the cult of transgression is that it’s like a system of social valves that increasingly lock a participant into the cult ideology and its most radical views. It even defines the vanguard of the Woke cult’s detachment from reality. That is, participants cannot easily go backwards without a total break from the cult and its totalizing environment

Once a person transgresses morality and society to a certain degree and the cult accepts that level of transgression or extremism, to back off or to moderate at all is actually to violate the terms of the cult of transgression itself. At that point, the cult will turn on the participant for denying the ritual

All participants in a cult will eventually participate in the punishment of hypothetical or real moderates or eventually “traitors,” so they will each know that more than social rejection awaits them if they deviate or show any sobriety against the cult environment. Put differently, the cult of transgression dynamic is a radicalization vehicle with no safe escape hatch and that becomes harder to escape the longer one participates in it and the deeper one gets

Take, for example, a cult of transgression dynamic that calls everything racist from a Critical Race Theory perspective. Suppose someone says something isn’t racist after someone else in the cult transgresses the boundary of saying that it is. According to the rules of the cult, that poor reasonable person is now maintaining racism, so they’re a racist—so they’re a traitor; so they’re evil. Punishment will ensue

Not only can we easily imagine dozens of examples of this pattern of behavior on the Woke Left from recent memory and experience, we can also credit it with the whole of the “transgender” phenomenon. Radical feminists wanted to say “gender is a social construct,” so they had sacrificed access to a place of epistemic authority necessary to stop a movement claiming “sex is a social construct”—or any of its derivatives, like that men who claim to be women belong in women’s sports punching them in the face and breaking their skulls (which is a huge transgression, when you think of it that way). They just got called “TERFs” and expelled from the vanguard of their own movement while the transgressive cult marched on without them

The Woke Right’s Cult Dynamics

Now, of course, Woke Right circles exhibit all three of these cult dynamics too, most notably the cults of enthusiasm and transgression. In fact, those largely define “Woke Right” in a functional sense

The Woke Right is wild-eyed (enthusiastic) with the idea of “winning” instead of “always losing because of ‘muh principles.’” Principles are therefore expendable against the cult of enthusiasm dynamic of “winning,” and the values and norms upon which those principles are based will have to be transgressed as a matter of creating permission structures to pursue more unprincipled “winning.” As a result, nearly everything they do (under the misapplied brand name of being “based”) is transgressive of the norms of both Woke and through illegitimate conflation polite and normal liberal society. (Yes, this makes Woke Right a “queering” movement in many ways, just like the Woke Left

The word the Woke Right misuses internally for its cult of transgression is “based,” which has nothing to do with being based in reality or principle. For them, being “based” does not mean to be unafraid to state uncomfortable truths against social pressure while maintaining your values; it means saying edgy things you’re not supposed to say in polite society or under Woke hegemony. That is, it means being transgressive, or, in the Woke Left parlance for the exact same thing, being “queer,” but in a “trad” way. Their primary cult of confession dynamic is in confessing to having not been based enough to transgress earlier or further than they did in the past.

Woke Right social dynamics tend to involve competitively saying or expressing more “based” (that is, Woke or queer-trad) things, whether that be racist, sexist, anti-gay, Jew-hating or blaming, patriarchal, chauvinistic for their own groups, or extreme (anti-Constitutional) MAGA policy positions or reactions to politics relevant to MAGA policy goals. To go backwards against these transgressive cult-social values is to be labeled and treated as “controlled opposition,” “cucked,” “neocon,” “warmonger,” and a long litany of other names, or simply and in Red-Guard fashion “Boomer minded.” Such is verboten in the Woke Right cult

In the Woke literature, the principle of the cult of transgression is ultimately characterized most blatantly by Herbert Marcuse in “Repressive Tolerance” (1965), where he calls the principle “liberating tolerance.” He defines it thusly,

Liberating tolerance, then, would mean intolerance against movements from the Right and toleration of movements from the Left. As to the scope of this tolerance and intolerance: … it would extend to the stage of action as well as of discussion and propaganda, of deed as well as of word.

Another way to term liberating tolerance would be “No Enemies to the Left (NETTL).” The parallel concept in the Maoist cult would be “No Enemies of Mao Zedong Thought,” and in the Woke Right cult would be “No Enemies to the Right (NETTR),” which is explicitly and strongly argued for and held to in the Woke Right cult and its various cults of transgression and enthusiasm. These forces are all the same and serve only the function of deepening radicalization, commitment, and cult communal self-isolation

This cultish program on the Woke Right is underwritten by the logic of what is called the “friend-enemy distinction” in politics. Where Karl Marx divided the people into “oppressor and oppressed,” Mao Zedong separated the population into “the people” and “the enemies of the people,” and Herbert Marcuse broke the population into “the Left” and “the Right,” the Nazi philosopher Carl Schmitt described politics as the dynamic between “friends” and “enemies” who are pitted in an existential battle over the direction of society. It doesn’t really matter which formulation we use, however; the effect is the same: destructive cult-like tribal politics based on mutual enmity that becomes increasingly totalitarian and self-justifying in the name of the conflict that is explained to be defining of a given sociopolitical moment.

Lifton gave us the tools to understand these dynamics, however, as they are the dynamics of totalism—a cult environment. The cult dynamics of confession, enthusiasm, and transgression are defining of a psychological and social environment. They are also indicative of being “Woke” in the sense of having “woke up” to a pervasive “false morality” in society that must be transcended with themselves as the intrepid vanguard movement away from the old (repressive) and into the new (liberated).

None of these “Woke” cult dynamics is healthy for their participants or for the society plagued by them. All should be understood for what they are: dark, destructive cult dynamics indicative of the totalitarian condition, thus the enemies of peace, freedom, and civilization. Thus we can understand Woke across its many manifestations through history and today—and reject it for the sickness that it is.