The Woke Manipulation of Language | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00911The Woke Manipulation of Language | James LindsayNew DiscoursesMar 24, 2026911ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/03/how-critical-race-theory-operates/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesJames Reads the Bible: Matthew 4:1-11Mar 23 • New DiscoursesWhat Was "Positive Christianity" in the Nazi Movement?Mar 20The Intellectual Godfather of Critical Race Theory | James LindsayMar 19 • New DiscoursesExplaining the Long March Through the InstitutionsMar 18 • New DiscoursesThe Manipulation of Centering Race | James LindsayMar 17 • New DiscoursesJames Reads the Bible: Genesis 10-11Mar 16 • New DiscoursesCritical America Theory, Left and RightMar 13 • New Discourses