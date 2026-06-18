There's No Such Thing as a "Global Citizen" | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1There's No Such Thing as a "Global Citizen" | James LindsayNew DiscoursesJun 18, 20261ShareFull video: https://newdiscourses.com/2023/03/marxist-roots-dei-session-2-diversity/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesMilestones, Vol. 3: The Basic Nature of Islam19 hrs ago • New DiscoursesCRT Won't Just Go Away | James LindsayJun 16 • New DiscoursesIs Bolshevism Really Jewish?Jun 15 • New DiscoursesThe Myth of the Blood, Vol. 3: Love as the Enemy of Race and HonorJun 12 • New DiscoursesWhat Are The Protocols of the Elders of Zion?Jun 10 • New DiscoursesJames, Why Were You a New Atheist?Jun 8 • New DiscoursesHow American Foreign Aid to Israel Supports AmericaJun 5 • New Discourses