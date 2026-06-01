Totalitarianism and Fantasies of the Sinless Man

Totalitarian projects are peculiar. They're obsessed with telling us who man is and then controlling who man can become from their unique theories about our true nature. Within each, though, is a particular fantasy about who man is outside of sin (and what defines the nature of sin and depravity). The theological word, at least in Christian circles, for this sinless man is "prelapsarian man," that is, man before the Fall. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay explores the prelapsarian fantasies of Communists and Nazis and discusses how they inform the thinking of these two totalitarian cousins. Join him for a uniquely deep look into the totalitarian mindset and the strange fantasies of Communism and Nazism.