Traditionalism with a Capital T: A Parasite on the Right

We're seeing a lot from the Right about a return to tradition... or is it to "Tradition"? As it turns out, there's yet another example of a twisted esoteric philosophy out there that uses a term we're all familiar with in a specific way most of us don't even know about. That school of thought is called "Traditionalism" and has a very peculiar, esoteric (Gnostic) understanding of the concept of a capital-T "Tradition" that's like New Age turned inside-out and upside-down. Like almost all such things, it is a kind of ideological parasite that lures people into something bad through something that seems to be something good, even necessary. In this important episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay pulls back the curtain on this parasitical esoteric ideology that's seducing good men and women on the Right and pulling them into darkness. Join him to find out what it is.